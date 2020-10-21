Prabhas turns 41: 'Radhe Shyam', 'Adipurush' and more, list of 'Baahubali' star's upcoming movies in 2021, 2022

Telugu superstar Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati popularly known as Prabhas is turning 41 on October 23.
The actor, who got worldwide recognition with SS Rajamauli's epic action film 'Bahubali', made his debut in 2002 with ‘Eeswar’. Today, he is a renowned actor who's worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi industry.
The pan-India superstar not only has fans across India, but also overseas and it has become a tradition for his fans to get some content from Prabhas’s next on his birthday. He often keeps millions of his fans guessing and even more eagerly waiting for his birthday.
While fans have been waiting for this year's announcement, here's a list of the superstar's upcoming movies:
Radhe Shyam
Ahead of his birthday, the makers of 'Radhe Shyam' dropped the first look poster of the flick on Wednesday.
"Advanced birthday wishes, Vikramaditya," read the text on the poster. Introducing his character from the film, Pooja Hegde tweeted: "The big moment has arrived! Here's introducing Prabhas as Vikramaditya in the latest poster of Radhe Shyam! #RadheShyamSurprise and #HappyBirthdayPrabhas"
Although the details about the film are strictly under wraps as of now, it is said to be an epic love story set in Europe.
Prabhas is cast opposite Pooja Hegde in the film that also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur.
The project is multilingual, scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.
The film's shoot was already in progress in Georgia when lockdown happened. Earlier this month the team resumed the shooting, and the actors shared the news on their respective social media handles.
Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is expected to release in 2021.
Adipurush
Superstar Prabhas has been roped in for the titular role in filmmaker Om Raut's 'Adipurush', which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana.
Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the multilingual project was announced in August. It is being touted as a film celebrating 'the victory of good over evil' and is scheduled to go on floors in January 2021 with an aim to release theatrically in 2022.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who had played an antagonist in Om Raut's period drama 'Tanhaji', will play the menacing villain in Prabhas' 'Adipurush'. He will be portraying the character of Lankesh in the Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana.
The 3D film will reportedly be shot in Hindi and Telugu, and later dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages.
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's mega project
Telugu superstar Prabhas will be seen with Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in a multi-lingual mega production for the big screen. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022.
The multi-lingual film is backed by the South Indian production house Vyjayanthi Movies, popular for projects such as 'Mahanati', 'Agni Parvatam' and 'Indra'.
This is the first time Prabhas has collaborated with Big B or Deepika.
Other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed.
Padukone had shared a video by the production house revealing the news, and stated that she is 'beyond thrilled' for her the project.
"Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead," the actress had written.
Apart from the three big budget films, Prabhas is reportedly joining hands with 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel for a pan-India project. The yet-to-be-titled film is based on the latter's debut film 'Ugramm'.
However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.
