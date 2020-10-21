Prabhas turns 41: 'Radhe Shyam', 'Adipurush' and more, list of 'Baahubali' star's upcoming movies in 2021, 2022

Telugu superstar Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati popularly known as Prabhas is turning 41 on October 23.

The actor, who got worldwide recognition with SS Rajamauli's epic action film 'Bahubali', made his debut in 2002 with ‘Eeswar’. Today, he is a renowned actor who's worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi industry.

The pan-India superstar not only has fans across India, but also overseas and it has become a tradition for his fans to get some content from Prabhas’s next on his birthday. He often keeps millions of his fans guessing and even more eagerly waiting for his birthday.

While fans have been waiting for this year's announcement, here's a list of the superstar's upcoming movies:

Radhe Shyam

Ahead of his birthday, the makers of 'Radhe Shyam' dropped the first look poster of the flick on Wednesday.

"Advanced birthday wishes, Vikramaditya," read the text on the poster. Introducing his character from the film, Pooja Hegde tweeted: "The big moment has arrived! Here's introducing Prabhas as Vikramaditya in the latest poster of Radhe Shyam! #RadheShyamSurprise and #HappyBirthdayPrabhas"