Prabhas treats fans with a brand new 'Radheshyam' poster on New Year

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Prabhas has a New Year gift for fans on Friday. He has shared a new poster of his upcoming film Radheshyam, and his followers sure are excited.

"To all my lovely fans, wishing you a Happy & Healthy 2021. #RadheShyam #2021WithRadheShyam," Prabhas posted on Instagram along with the poster that features him sporting a retro look.