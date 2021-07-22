Prabhas tops the list of 'Top 10 Most Handsome Asian Men'

Prabhas attracted worldwide followers with his megahit movie Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and its conclusion Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). The superstar who started the trend of Pan-India films, possesses exemplary Indian handsomeness matched with a very down to Earth personality along with a macho charm that makes him extremely desirable, especially among the female fans.

This is why Radhe Shyam is one of his most anticipated films as all his female fans cannot wait to see their extremely handsome, charming and the most eligible bachelor in a romantic avatar.

He also has the action flick, Salaar, Nag Ashwin's next and Adipurush lined up for Pan-India releases besides Radhe Shyam.