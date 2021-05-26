Prabhas to play an 'important role' in Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 7'?

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible 7", which is helmed by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie. The spy action thriller also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, and Hayley Atwell.
However, it is now being reported that “Baahubali” star Prabhas has been roped in for an "important role" film.
A viral Twitter post suggests that Christopher confirmed the same, adding that he narrated the script to Prabhas when he was shooting for his upcoming film “Radhe Shyam” in Italy.
Not to mention, Prabhas also flew to Italy to shoot some sequences. He will complete his portions and return to India.
Mission: Impossible 7 was recently delayed in October 2020, when 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for Covid-19.
It is slated to release on May 27, 2022. Its sequel “Mission: Impossible 8,” originally dated for November 4, 2022, is moving to July 7, 2023. It will open in theatres but they will find a permanent home on Paramount+.
Paramount Pictures releases will debut exclusively in theatres as planned. However, after 45 days, the theatrical films will land on the budding streaming service Paramount+.
Meanwhile, Prabhas has a packed schedule. The actor will soon be seen in "Radhe Shyam" alongside Pooja Hegde, which is being directed by Radha Krishna and will release on July 30.
His much-awaited film "Salaar" will hit theatres on April 14, 2022. The film, which is set to present Prabhas in a never-seen-before violent, dark shade, also stars actress Shruti Haasan. The film's mahurat took place here in January this year.
He also has "Adipurusha, which will have Saif Ali Khan play a negative character. Prabhas has also signed a project, alongside actress Deepika Padukone, which will be directed by "Mahanti" director Ashwin Nag.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)