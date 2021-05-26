Prabhas to play an 'important role' in Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 7'?

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible 7", which is helmed by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie. The spy action thriller also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, and Hayley Atwell.

However, it is now being reported that “Baahubali” star Prabhas has been roped in for an "important role" film.

A viral Twitter post suggests that Christopher confirmed the same, adding that he narrated the script to Prabhas when he was shooting for his upcoming film “Radhe Shyam” in Italy.

Not to mention, Prabhas also flew to Italy to shoot some sequences. He will complete his portions and return to India.