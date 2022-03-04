Prabhas to get married in 2022? Here's proof of his marriage date; watch video

The much-awaited magnum opus, 'Radhe Shyam' will soon hit theatres globally.

The anticipation for this movie amongst fans is palpable and the latest video about Prabhas' marriage prediction by renounced astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar will pique everyone's curiosity even more.

Since Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of palmist Vikramaditya in 'Radhe Shyam', an interesting video about his marriage prediction mentions that Prabhas is going to get married "VERY VERY SOON".

This forecast has certainly got Prabhas' millions of fans excited.

'Radhe Shyam' launched its new trailer in Mumbai recently along with Prabhas, Pooja Hedge, director Radha Krishna Kumar, producers Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970's and explores a novel and different concept, as seen in Radhe Shyam’s special curtain raiser video.

While the film’s songs, posters and teasers have gone on to garner record breaking numbers, the curtain-raiser too took the internet by storm.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March, 2022.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 04:48 PM IST