Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' to go on floors after Mahurat Puja on January 15

Actor Prabhas's upcoming action film Salaar is expected to go on floors by the last week of January. The team will perform a Mahurat Puja in the city on January 15.

The Prashanth Neel directorial is being billed as one of the most immaculate action films ever made. Prabhas plays a violent character, something he hasn't done so far in his films. He is working to acquire a beefed-up look for the role.

Guests invited include Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan CN, filmmaker Rajamouli, and Kannada superstar Yash.

"I'm really excited to start the shoot of the film post the Muhurat Puja in Hyderabad and reveal my look to the fans," Prabhas said.