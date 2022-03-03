Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' to have its own unique version in Metaverse

The much-awaited magnum opus 'Radhe Shyam' will soon hit theatres globally. The anticipation for this movie amongst fans is palpable and now the makers are taking it up another notch as ‘Radhe Shyam’ becomes the first movie in the world to offer people the chance to create their own avatars in the metaverse.

Never before has any movie explored a dynamic universe like metaverse, setting a new benchmark for the project.

Entertainment lovers will now be able to create their own distinct avatars through Radhe Shyam’s metaverse link that has gone live today - http://radheshyamworld.com/

Radhe Shyam launched its new trailer in Mumbai on Wednesday along with Prabhas, Pooja Hedge, director Radha Krishna Kumar, producers Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod which had fans hailing it as the most phenomenal movie ever.

ALSO READ Prabhas, Pooja Hegde spill the beans on Radhe Shyam and romancing each other onscreen

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970's and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in Radhe Shyam’s special curtain raiser video – While the film’s songs, posters and teasers have gone on to garner record breaking numbers, the curtain raiser too took the internet by storm.

For the first time ever, Prabhas will be seen in the unique role of a palmist in a film where the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the Sutradhar coupled with top notch special effects, scenic visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad add a magical touch to the chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. The movie will release on 11th March, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 05:15 PM IST