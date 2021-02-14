Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to release theatrically in July; check out new teaser

Romantic-drama "Radhe Shyam", starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is slated to have a theatrical release on July 30, the makers announced on Sunday.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the multi-lingual film is produced by UV Creations.

The makers of the film also shared the teaser of the film on social media along with the release date.

"This Valentines, let us celebrate love with the biggest announcement of the year! #RadheShyam to release in a theatre near you on 30th July! #ValentinesWithRS," the official handle of T-Series wrote.