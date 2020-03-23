Prabhas in self-quarantine after returning from film's shoot abroad

South superstar PrabhasSouth superstar Prabhas has announced that he is in self-quarantine in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a short statement posted on Instagram, the "Baahubali" actor said he recently returned from Georgia after completing a film's shoot and therefore decided to keep himself insolation.

"On safely returning from my shoot abroad, in light of increasing risks of COVID-19, I have decided to self-quarantine. Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe," Prabhas posted on Saturday.