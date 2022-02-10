Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli and other Tollywood stars make Mahesh Babu's wedding anniversary 'memorable'; see photo

South superstars Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli and others on Thursday treated their fans with a perfect portrait.

Mahesh Babu, who is celebrating his 17th wedding anniversary with wife Namrata Shirodkar today, took to his official Instagram account to share the picture.

In the photo, megastar Chiranjeevi can be seen giving a bouquet to Mahesh Babu. All of them are all smiles as they pose for the camera in a chartered flight.

"A memorable wedding anniversary for me," he captioned his post.

For those unversed, the Telugu superstars headed together to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to negotiate the ticket prices fixation.

They came from Hyderabad on a special flight to Vijayawada. From there, the government invited them with full protocol and police protection. They reached the CM camp office and discussed the issue with the CM.

Earlier, director Ram Gopal Varma and Chiranjeevi also held discussions with the government in January.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 06:36 PM IST