Prabhas buys a swanky new Lamborghini worth Rs 5.79 crore

Prabhas has a packed schedule. The actor will soon be seen in "Radhe Shyam" alongside Pooja Hegde, which is being directed by Radha Krishna and will release on July 30.

He also has "Adipurush”, which will have Saif Ali Khan play a negative character. Prabhas has also signed a project, alongside actress Deepika Padukone, which will be directed by "Mahanti" director Ashwin Nag.

Besides that, his much-awaited film "Salaar" will hit theatres on April 14, 2022.

The film, which is set to present Prabhas in a never-seen-before violent, dark shade, also stars actress Shruti Haasan.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.

As an actor, Prabhas looks for an engaging plotline while picking a project, and says it should be designed to entertain the audience.

"The story must be engaging and designed in a way that will entertain the audience. While I do pay attention to my character in the film and the script, I think the plotline is what matters the most," Prabhas said while talking about how he picks his projects.

"My previous movies worked because of the way the director has treated the film, giving importance to each minute detail and not only concentrating on the big picture," he added.

Talking about how working in Bollywood is different from Tollywood, he said: Shooting-wise every film has its own way from Bollywood to Tollywood. Initially, speech in a not-so-familiar, language was a little difficult to learn but it was a great experience overall."

He feels, now, "the audience decides what works and what doesn't".

"Fresh concepts should work more if done correctly," he added.