Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ release postponed due to growing Omicron cases

In the wake of rising Covid cases in the country, the makers of Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' have decided to postpone its release.

The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde was scheduled to release on January 14.

The makers released an official statement which read, “We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. ‘Radhe Shyam’ is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon!!!”

On Tuesday, director Radha Krishna Kumar, who took to Twitter to express his feelings regarding the existing pandemic situation, wrote, "Times are tough, hearts are weak, minds in mayhem. Whatever life may throw at us - Our hopes are always High. Stay safe, stay high - Team #radheshyam."

Advertisement

In the wake of the Omicron variant spread, people are worried about a possible Covid wave. So, the state governments in India are slowly starting to take necessary precautions by bringing in certain restrictions regarding theatre seating and travel regulations.

Not just ‘Radhe Shyam’, other production houses have also started pushing back the releases of upcoming films.

The first to feel the heat was the Shahid Kapoor-led cricket drama 'Jersey'. It was followed by the postponement of the period epic, S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR', and then came the news on Tuesday that the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which stoked a political controversy even before its release, has also been put on the backburner.

ALSO READ Exclusive! Baahubali fame Prabhas spills the beans on Radhe Shyam

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 11:55 AM IST