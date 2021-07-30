Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to release worldwide in January 2022

Mumbai: South star Prabhas on Friday announced that his film "Radhe Shyam" will be hitting theatres worldwide on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal on January 14, 2022.

The romantic-drama, featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The 41-year-old actor shared the film's new release date on Instagram along with a new poster.

"Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!," Prabhas captioned the post.