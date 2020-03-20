Prabhas 20: Pooja Hegde, Priyadarshi under self-quarantine after shooting in Georgia amid coronavirus outbreak

'Houseful 4' actress Pooja Hegde and Priyadarshi are under self-quarantine after returning from Georgia amid the coronavirus outbreak. The cast of Prabhas 20 returned to India earlier this week, after completing the Georgia schedule of the film. Earlier the team had also shot a schedule in Italy.
Despite the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the cast and crew of 'Prabhas 20' managed to complete the leg ahead of its schedule. The team is currently in a self-quarantine. In an interview with a media portal, Radha Krishna Kumar revealed that the entire unit had taken necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He had also taken to Twitter to announce the wrap of the schedule.
Kumar's tweet read: "One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20 First look soon"
'Houseful 4' actress Pooja Hegde has been sharing updates of the same with her fans on Instagram. The actress shared a few throwback pictures from her Georgia shoot on the photo-sharing app.
Actor Priyadarshani, who was also a part of the Georgi schedule of the film, took to Twitter to announce that he's going under self-quarantine. He wrote, ""So I made a choice, I will be at home for next 14 days before giving myself a clean c,hit. Because #SocialDistancing is the need of the hour. Let's not panic but let's just be cautious and considerate towards each other's wellbeing. #COVID2019 #SocialDistancingWorks (sic)."
The rom-com will hit the theatres in November, 2020 and is backed by UV Creations.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)