Prabhas 20: Pooja Hegde, Priyadarshi under self-quarantine after shooting in Georgia amid coronavirus outbreak

'Houseful 4' actress Pooja Hegde and Priyadarshi are under self-quarantine after returning from Georgia amid the coronavirus outbreak. The cast of Prabhas 20 returned to India earlier this week, after completing the Georgia schedule of the film. Earlier the team had also shot a schedule in Italy.

Despite the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the cast and crew of 'Prabhas 20' managed to complete the leg ahead of its schedule. The team is currently in a self-quarantine. In an interview with a media portal, Radha Krishna Kumar revealed that the entire unit had taken necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He had also taken to Twitter to announce the wrap of the schedule.

Kumar's tweet read: "One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20 First look soon"