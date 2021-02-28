Prabhas, Shruti Haasan's 'Salaar' to hit theatres on 14 April, 2022

The 'pan-India' project, will feature Haasan opposite South star Prabhas, who will be seen playing a 'violent character'. It is being produced in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously and marks the first screen collaboration between Haasan and the 'Baahubali' star.

Bankrollled by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the Prashanth Neel directorial is being billed as one of the most immaculate action films ever made. Prabhas reportedly plays a violent character, something he hasn't done so far in his films. He is working to acquire a beefed-up look for the role.

Meanwhile, the actor's romantic-drama ''Radhe Shyam', also starring Pooja Hegde, is slated to have a theatrical release on July 30.

Prabhas has a packed film line-up, including Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana 'Adipurush'.