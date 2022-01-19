Pooja Hegde’s sexy bikini picture sets the internet ablaze

Actress Pooja Hegde decided to set social media on fire with her latest stunning beach picture. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the actor posted a picture in which she looked gorgeous in a floral, ivory bikini set.

In the caption, she wrote, "Always bringing my own sunshine." The post was immediately flooded with likes and comments.

Pooja, who made her acting debut with the Tamil superhero film, 'Mugamoodi', has had a dream run down South.

After starring in a couple of films there, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan with 'Mohenjo Daro', which didn’t work in her favour. But her success streak continued in the South film industry.

Several of her recent releases like 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava', 'Maharshi', 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' have managed to rake in the moolah at the box office.

“I have made a conscious decision to pick the right scripts. It is also about the hard work one puts in and when it is rewarded, it feels great. But what is also important is the kind of accolades you receive for your performance and that is heart-warming,” she told The Free Press Journal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' with co-star Prabhas.

The film was scheduled to hit the screens on January 14, 2022, but was postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. No new release date has been unveiled yet.

The ‘Housefull 4’ actor’s work diary is currently overflowing with some interesting projects. Given a glimpse of her films, she shares, “In Telugu, I have ‘Acharya’ with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi sir. Then there’s a film with Mahesh Babu, the Tamil film ‘Beast’ with Vijay Thalapathy, and ‘Bhaijaan’ and the Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Cirkus’ in Hindi.”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:24 PM IST