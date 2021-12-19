Pooja Hegde sets the internet on fire with her bikini pictures and messy 'vacay' ponytail

A lot of the celebrities have escaped to Maldives for vacations, and have been treating their fans with pictures. Pooja Hegde is one of them, as she shared a new bikini-clad photo of herself on social media.

Hegde has been delighting her fans with her Maldives holiday pictures, giving a glimpse of her jaw-dropping vacay wardrobe.

On December 18, the actress shared another photo from the island nation. She captioned it, "Messy Ponytail's are forever gonna be my go to #swimtime #vacayhair."

Pooja showed her love for the hottest trend of 2021 with this latest picture wearing crochet ensembles. She wore a black and white bikini set from the shelves of the label, Dash And Dot.

In the picture, she can also be seen tying her hair in a ponytail. The viral photo was taken during her holiday in the Maldives.

Pooja Hegde recently wrapped up the shooting of her Tamil comeback film, 'Beast'. The film features Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The actress is now busy with the shooting of her upcoming films.

Her next release 'Radhe Shyam' is on January 14th 2022.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 04:50 PM IST