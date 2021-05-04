Pia Bajpai's brother succumbs to COVID-19, hours after she tweets seeking ventilator bed

Actress Pia Bajpai's brother passed away on Tuesday morning due to the lack of ventilator support.
Pia took to her official Twitter handle to share the heartbreaking news with her followers.
Earlier today, Pia had tweeted a request for a ventilator bed in Uttar Pradesh's Farukhabad district. Pia had said that they were in a mess and urgently need a bed for her brother who was battling COVID-19.
However, after a couple of hours, she said that her brother is no more.
Amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus, patients continue to struggle with lack of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and ventilators across the country.
Pia started her acting journey with the Tamil film Poi Solla Porom in 2008 and shot to fame with her roles in Ajith's Aegan and Jiiva's Ko.
Pia then transformed to do films in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and English. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Abhiyum Anuvum, which was directed by Vijaylakshmi.