Pia Bajpai's brother succumbs to COVID-19, hours after she tweets seeking ventilator bed

Actress Pia Bajpai's brother passed away on Tuesday morning due to the lack of ventilator support.

Pia took to her official Twitter handle to share the heartbreaking news with her followers.

Earlier today, Pia had tweeted a request for a ventilator bed in Uttar Pradesh's Farukhabad district. Pia had said that they were in a mess and urgently need a bed for her brother who was battling COVID-19.