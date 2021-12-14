Photos: South superstars Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Sirish and Dulquer Salmaan inspire winter fashion styles

Winter has officially arrived and we can’t wait to bring out those boots and winter jackets to finally enjoy the season!

As the time of experimental layers, brings out the excitement in fashion enthusiasts, we take a look at how our south superstars are raising temperatures despite the chilly season.

Dulquer Salmaan is keeping his cool in freezing north temperatures with a non-frills cap and winter bomber jacket look.

Heartthrob Allu Sirish, on the other hand, keeps it stylish yet coordinated in navy hues and suede ankle boots.

The actor is popularly known for his unconventional sartorial choices, always keeping it classy yet fun. Allu’s love for boots is evident in the envious collection he is often seen sporting.

Advertisement

Chaitanya keeps it crisp and suave with a fitted zipper sweatshirt and dark washed denim. Classic and straight silhouettes never go out of style and both the actors pull them off with elan.

Advertisement

Who said pink was a woman’s colour? Actor Vijay Deverakonda is all about casual comfort as he posted an image of him posing in a track pant and sweatshirt ensemble with a pink beanie cap to top it off!

ALSO READ Vijay Deverakonda Birthday Special: 11 photos of the superstar that left fans swooning over him

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:21 AM IST