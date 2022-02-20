Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu sizzles in sexy pink swimwear as she poses opposite Kerala's Athirappilly Waterfalls

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in major spotlight in the last few months because of her much publicised separation with actor Naga Chaitanya and also because of her sizzling item number 'Oo Antava' in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1'.

Since last year, Samantha has been traveling to different places in India and abroad. She went to Dubai, Switzerland, Rishikesh and also welcomed the New Year in Goa.

Recently, she took to Instagram and shared photos of breathtakingly beautiful Athirappilly Waterfalls in Kerala. In the first photo, Samantha can be seen standing tall on a rock. And in the second picture, she is seen sitting down and soaking in the golden sunlight. She is wearing stunning pink swimwear.

She captioned it with a meaningful message about her learnings from life. She wrote, "Life. You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes, as it ebbs and flows."

She also shared a video on her Instagram stories, where she can be seen sitting on the rocks and meditating. Alongside the clip, she wrote a quote from Sadhguru that read, "Meditation is a means to realize the beauty of your existence."

Recently, Samantha showed off her fantastic dance moves in an impromptu performance at an airport on the latest chartbuster 'Arabic Kuthu' featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde from their upcoming Tamil-language movie 'Beast'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be seen in the Tamil romantic comedy 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' and Telugu mythological drama 'Shaakuntalam' in 2022.

