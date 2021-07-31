Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez introduces her character Gadang Rakkamma from Kiccha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona'

Makers of the 3D fantasy action-adventure Kannada film, 'Vikrant Rona', on Saturday, unveiled the first look poster of actor Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang Rakkamma.

The film stars Kiccha Sudeep in the lead role.

Jacqueline also took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look image from her Kannada debut film.

Introducing fans to her character, in the caption, she wrote, "'What Rakkamma doesn't know, doesn't exist' Super happy to introduce my character #GadangRakkamma from #VikrantRona #JacquelineVikrantRonaLook #JacquelineAsRakkamma."

In the poster, Jacqueline could be seen standing on a table along with Sudeepa, ready to extinguish a candle with a pot of wine in her hand.