Photographer Suresh Babu on the road to achievement in Sandalwood industry

Suresh Babu (Arun Suresh), a talented photographer is making a name for himself in Sandalwood. Suresh Babu who was recognised after the movie Just Love, now has a line-up of cinemas.

Suresh Babu's early days on the way to becoming an achiever in order to make his mark as a technician are thrilling.

Yes, Suresh Babu's early life began nineteen years ago as a generator cleaner in the film industry. He came to the industry looking for just food and salary to lead life and today he has grown to be a photographer.