Petromax trailer trends on social media, audience ask for more

Like all Vijay Prasad films, the trailer of his latest Petromax also opens creating an immediate curiosity. Like all of his movies, Petromax too has plenty of punch dialogues, double-meaning lines, and loads of laughs. Sathish Ninasam who frontlines the film, pairs with Hariprriya in this one and the latter has teamed with Vijay Prasad for the second time after the hit Neer Dose.

The trailer as expected has generated a lot of curiosity about the film like they always do and is now trending on all social media platforms. Written by Vijay Prasad, Petromax revolves around the life of four orphans played by Sathish Ninasam, Arun, and Nagabhushana. The film stars Hariprriya as his leading lady and also features Karunya Ram.

As far as the plot of the film goes, Vijay Prasad seldom reveals what he’s upto and the audience has to wait until they watch it in theatres. There’s Sudha Belawadi and Achyut Kumar too and they engage the audience rather humorously. Petromax was extensively shot in Mysuru.

The title of the film which again is a pun has plenty to do with the story and even though the audience may relate to the more popular slang of the film, towards the end of the film, you realise that it actually alludes to the original meaning: light. And it has a lot of resonance with the lead characters of the film. Petromax has music by Anup Seelin and has been produced by Studio18, Sathish Picture House, and Petromax Pictures.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 02:30 PM IST