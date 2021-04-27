Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' to release on Amazon Prime Video

South superstar Pawan Kalyan-starrer "Vakeel Saab", the remake of 2016 Hindi film "Pink", will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 30, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Venu Sriram of "Oh My Friend" fame, the Telugu film opened in theatres on April 9 to overwhelming response.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said he is delighted about the world premiere of "Vakeel Saab", which he describes as an engaging court room drama, on Amazon Prime Video.

"'Vakeel Saab' is a beautifully written film, steered under the captainship of Venu Sriram and peppered with brilliant performances by Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla. We are happy to continue bringing some of the most-awaited Telugu titles on the service and giving audiences immersive story-telling experiences," Subramaniam said in a statement here.

The original Hindi film, written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, narrates the story of three women -- Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang, who are implicated in a crime and how a retired lawyer played by Amitabh Bachchan steps forward to help them clear their names.