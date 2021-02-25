'Panchatantra' fame Vihan is much in demand in Sandalwood

Vihan debuted in Sandalwood in Kaal KG Preethi.
Even though it was an unexpected debut, Vihan attracted a lot of attention in Sandalwood with his first act. He was then mentored by none other than Yogaraj Bhat, who cast him in Panchatantra.
Vihan stole the attention with his lover boy act in the film and went on to become a much-in-demand actor.
He was soon serenaded by offers and Vihan chose to be picky about his roles.
He has finally given his nod to Legacy, a movie that is being directed by a newcomer Subhash Chandra.
The film will see him turn into an action hero and shed his lover boy image. Legacy is being produced by Great Bros and is 70 per cent complete.
The cinematography for the film is being helmed by Sundar Pandian and has music by Suresh Raj.
Vihan also has two other big projects in hand, but will share it only once he’s completed Legacy.
