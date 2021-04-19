Pallavi Raju creates sensation with her de-glam act in latest bhavageethe

Sporting a deglam and rustic look, Pallavi has stroked everyone’s heart with her natural acting in the song, which has also been picturised beautifully.

Pallavi’s excellent acting can be attributed to her years of experience in acting both in theatre and cinema. Having started her career in theatre, Pallavi moved into cinema with the movie Mantram.

Other big films came calling and she did projects like Gultoo and Ratnamanjari.