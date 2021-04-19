Pallavi Raju creates sensation with her de-glam act in latest bhavageethe

The latest name to attract everyone’s attention in Gandhinagar is Pallavi Raju. And the reason for it is Pallavi’s natural acting in the latest bhavageethe that has lyrics by Satyanand, music by C Ashwath, direction by Arjun Krishna, voice of Raju Ananthaswami and the song is called Badavanadare Yenu Priye.
Sporting a deglam and rustic look, Pallavi has stroked everyone’s heart with her natural acting in the song, which has also been picturised beautifully.
Pallavi’s excellent acting can be attributed to her years of experience in acting both in theatre and cinema. Having started her career in theatre, Pallavi moved into cinema with the movie Mantram.
Other big films came calling and she did projects like Gultoo and Ratnamanjari.
Pallavi has showcased her acting skills in short films too. Pallavi continues to be beseeched by various movie offers and she has a host of films in her kitty. Some of these are ready for release and they include the movies Uttamaru and Nixon.
Needless to say, Pallavi is all set to create an impact in the world of showbiz.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)