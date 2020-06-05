Regional Film News

'Padman' Actress Harshada Patil gets roped in for Telugu debut

Actress Harshada Patil who was seen in director R Balki's and Akshay Kumar's PadMan , also done Marathi movie Shoor Aamhi sardaar and Family 420 directed by Santosh Gaikwad is set to make a Telugu debut in film Maitrivanaam. It also stars Vishwa, Kishor and Vrushali.

On sharing about the film and her role,"Matrivanaam- Name of the film itself suggests that it is about friendship.It is about 2 coupes out if which 2 friends are trying to invent a battery which lasts for 4 years without charging. I'm playing the lead role of girlfriend along with the other female actress who supports and motivates them to achieve their goal."

On talking about her experience, " Since it is my debut movie , my costars helped to understand Telugu between the shots. It was great working with Vishwa and other costars. "

The release date of the film is yet awaited. She also has one Tamil project in the pipeline.

