On Sai Pallavi's birthday, makers of 'Shyam Singha Roy' unveil first look of the actress

On South superstar Sai Pallavi's birthday today, the makers of her upcoming film Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy unveiled a new poster.
The first-look poster features Sai Pallavi in a never-seen-before avatar. She looks graceful and yet has a slight representation of anger on her face.
She is dressed to look like Goddess Durga with a Trishul in her hand. She looks majestic in a red ensemble
The picture was first shared by her co-star Nani from his official Twitter handle.
"#ShyamSinghaRoy, Happy birthday Chinni gaaru," he wrote along with the picture.
Have a look:
While no other details about the film have been shared by the makers, it will be interesting to see what Sai Pallavi brings on the screen this time.
According to reports, Shyam Singha Roy is a period film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Nani will be seen as a Bengali guy in the film.
Reportedly, the team recently wrapped up a schedule in Hyderabad where a huge set resembling Kolkata was erected in a 10-acre land. Art director Avinash Kolla and his team were behind it.
The film, also features Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam in pivotal roles.
Meanwhile, social media is filled with birthday wishes from her die-hard fans.