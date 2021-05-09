On Sai Pallavi's birthday, makers of 'Shyam Singha Roy' unveil first look of the actress

On South superstar Sai Pallavi's birthday today, the makers of her upcoming film Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy unveiled a new poster.

The first-look poster features Sai Pallavi in a never-seen-before avatar. She looks graceful and yet has a slight representation of anger on her face.

She is dressed to look like Goddess Durga with a Trishul in her hand. She looks majestic in a red ensemble

The picture was first shared by her co-star Nani from his official Twitter handle.

"#ShyamSinghaRoy, Happy birthday Chinni gaaru," he wrote along with the picture.

Have a look: