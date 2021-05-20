On Jr NTR's birthday, 'RRR' makers unveil new look of the actor as Komaram Bheem, see pic

On Wednesday, Jr NTR requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday given the serious COVID-19 situation in India. The actor had said in a statement that our country was at war with coronavirus and this was no time to celebrate.

He also appealed to his fans to stay at home and follow the lockdown guidelines.

"In these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules. Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebrations. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need," he wrote.

Talking about RRR, the film also stars Ram Charan, Alia, Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. It is one of the most awaited movies of the year and is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The Telugu film, said to have cost about Rs 300 crore, is set in British India. The film will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages on October 13.

Also, the makers have ruled out a release of the film on OTT, arguing that its larger-than-life canvas demands a big screen experience.