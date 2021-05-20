On Jr NTR's birthday, 'RRR' makers unveil new look of the actor as Komaram Bheem, see pic

On Jr NTR’s birthday today, the makers of the most-anticipated film RRR has treated the actor’s fans with his new poster.
Jr NTR is playing the role of the Komaram Bheem in the movie.
In the poster, an intense Jr NTR is seen throwing an arrow. He can be seen wearing a white dhoti and a blue kurta.
Sharing the poster, director SS Rajamouli wrote, "My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Water wave. Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie."
Have a look here:
Jr NTR also shared the same poster on his Twitter handle and thanked the makers.
"He’s a rebel full of heart! It’s been a pleasure to play this intense role and I am happy to introduce to you all, one of my biggest challenges so far," he wrote.
Last year, Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s first look from the film was revealed. While the highlight of the character reveal was the actor's muscular transformation, it also led to a controversy as Komaram Bheem was shown sporting a skull cap.
On Wednesday, Jr NTR requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday given the serious COVID-19 situation in India. The actor had said in a statement that our country was at war with coronavirus and this was no time to celebrate.
He also appealed to his fans to stay at home and follow the lockdown guidelines.
"In these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules. Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebrations. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need," he wrote.
Talking about RRR, the film also stars Ram Charan, Alia, Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. It is one of the most awaited movies of the year and is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
The Telugu film, said to have cost about Rs 300 crore, is set in British India. The film will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages on October 13.
Also, the makers have ruled out a release of the film on OTT, arguing that its larger-than-life canvas demands a big screen experience.
