NTR fans send rape threats to Meera Chopra, actress lodges cyber-bullying complaint

Actress Meera Chopra had to face the wrath of 'abusive' NTR fans for saying, 'I don't know him. I am not his fan'. Meera has filed cyber-bullying complaint against the trolls, after she received rape and death threats.
On Tuesday, Meera took to Twitter and wrote, "i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahes more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!!"
"Well i didnt know not being somebodys fan was a crime.. i want to say this loud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of @tarak9999, u could be raped, murdered, gangraped, ur parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They r totally spoiling the name of their idol (sic)," she wrote in another tweet.
After the vicious trolls continued to threaten Meera, the actress lodged a complaint and sought help from the Hyderabad police. Her tweet read: "@hydcitypolice @CyberCrimeshyd i would like to report all these accounts. They are talking abt gang banging, are abusive and death threatning. Unfortunately they are all @tarak9999 fanclubs. @Twitter i would request you to look into it and suspend these accounts.."
Meera Chopra had become the target of trolls after her #AskMeera Twitter session. The actress had said that she doesn't know Jr NTR. She also said that she likes superstar Mahesh Babu more than the RRR actor.
Singer Chinmayi Sripada, who had received similar threats earlier, offered support to Meera and wrote, "One of the reasons I stopped saying I even “like movies” is because there are people who’ll use that as a means to abuse. As someone who gets rape threats everyday, I suggest you file a case. Pick the abusive ones from this and file it with @NCWIndia."
