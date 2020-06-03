NTR fans send rape threats to Meera Chopra, actress lodges cyber-bullying complaint

Actress Meera Chopra had to face the wrath of 'abusive' NTR fans for saying, 'I don't know him. I am not his fan'. Meera has filed cyber-bullying complaint against the trolls, after she received rape and death threats.

On Tuesday, Meera took to Twitter and wrote, "i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahes more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!!"