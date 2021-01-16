NT Rama Rao death anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the actor-turned-politician

N.T. Rama Rao, also popularly known as Sr. NTR, was an immensely successful actor and director before stepping into politics. He served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for as long as 7 years over three terms.

N.T. Rama Rao immortalized the character of Lord Krishna. After a brief role in couple of films, the legendary actor appeared in 'Maya Bazaar' in which he lived the character of Lord Krishna. 'Maya Bazaar' turned out to be a blockbuster and the actor went on to play Lord Krishna in as many as 17 different films.

The versatile actor also played the characters of Lord Rama, Vishnu and Shiva in different movies. N.T. Rama Rao also excelled in playing negative roles, he played Ravana in 'Bhookailas'.

The incredible actor was a perfectionist by all means. Even after excelling in almost everything he did, the star learnt 'Kuchipudi' at the age of 40 for his role in 'Nartanasala'.

N.T Rama Rao founded the Telugu Desam Party back in 1982. So was the popularity and following of the man that after just an year, TDP won the state elections and N.T Rama Rao became the 10th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

N.T Rama Rao faced numerous political betrayals but his popularity among the citizens restored his power every time. While undergoing an open heart surgery in America just an year after becoming the Chief Minister, he was removed from the office by then Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Thakur Ram Lal.

Although the veteran returned, mobilized public support, displayed his majority which forced the Prime Minister of India to replace the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. He went on to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for two more terms.

The superstar has been awarded National Award for Best Telugu Film three times. He also received the Rashtrapati Award for best actor twice. The superstar actor and politician succumbed to a heart attack on 18th January 1996.