Noted Tamil producer K Balu passes away after suffering a heart attack

Popular Tamil film producer K Balu died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. He was reportedly hospitalised at a private hospital in Chennai after contracting COVD-19.
Balu, owner of KP Films, has bankrolled films like Prabhu's 'Chinna Thambi', 'Panchalankurichi', 'Janagraman' and others.
Offering condolences, actor and politician R Sarath Kumar wrote, "Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry."
"An amazing human being!! miss u uncle!! #kbfilms #balu #rip #chinnathambi my deepest condolences to the family," read filmmaker Venkat Prabhu's tweet.
As per a report by ETimes, the producer's funeral was held on at the E-Cemetery in Chennai's Besant Nagar on Saturday.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)