Noted Tamil producer K Balu passes away after suffering a heart attack

Popular Tamil film producer K Balu died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. He was reportedly hospitalised at a private hospital in Chennai after contracting COVD-19.

Balu, owner of KP Films, has bankrolled films like Prabhu's 'Chinna Thambi', 'Panchalankurichi', 'Janagraman' and others.

Offering condolences, actor and politician R Sarath Kumar wrote, "Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry."