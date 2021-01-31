Non-bailable warrant issued against director S Shankar over Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Enthiran'

A non-bailable warrant was issued against director S Shankar, who helmed Aishwarya Rai and Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran,' after he failed to appear before Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court II in connection with a plagiarism case.

Writer Arur Tamilnadan had filed the case against Shankar alleging that the director had copied the story of 'Endhiran' from his story title 'Jiguba,' which was published in Tamil magazine Iniya Udhayam in 1996 and later in his novel 'Dhik Dhik Dheepika.'

S Shankar had violated the Copyright Act, 1957, by copying the story and had earned a huge monetary benefit, the writer had said in his complaint.