Nikhil Siddhartha says he was stopped by cops while delivering 'lifesaving' medicines; Hyderabad Police responds

His tweet received mixed reactions on the micro-blogging site.

A user wrote, "There is no blanket lockdown, there are exemptions as well. The police officials on ground must be explained well about government's intent and what exactly the GO expects to implement, before they are posted on the field."

"Police responded immediately and relief to Nikhil by tweet because he is a celebrity! Police should permit the public who are in same emergency as Nikhil because they can't tweet to police in grief," commented another.

Telangana is under lockdown till May 30 in order to tackle the second wave of COVID-19.

According to the official data, there are as many as 44,395 active COVID-19 cases in Telangana while the death toll has mounted to 3,085.

Nikhil Sidhartha has been trying to help as many people as possible amid the raging second COVID-19 wave. He has arranged emergency medicines, oxygen cylinders and beds for several patients.