Niharika Konidela Birthday Special: Know the actor's filmy love story with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Here is the interesting story about #NisChay’s love story. While Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda have tied the knot on 9th December,2020 in a traditional way following all the rituals in the presence of elders at Udaivilas Palace, not many are aware about the duo’s love story. Yes, it was a love marriage turned into an arranged marriage. Apparently, Niharika and Chaitanya have been seeing each other from longtime. Niharika and Chaitanya seem to have hatched a plan to make their relationship work and take it forward.

In 2015, Chaitanya had joined the same gym of Naga Babu i.e Apollo gym, Jubilee Hills. To get noticed and to get close to him, Chaitanya used to visit the gym at the same time as Naga Babu. Chaitanya had broken the ice first as he introduced himself to Naga Babu casually in the gym. Often, Chaitu used to wish and greet Naga Babu and exchanged pleasantries.

And finally, Niharika has divulged to her parents about their love last year. She informed father Naga Babu about Chaitanya. Then, Naga Babu’s family reportedly enquired about Chaitanya and his family. After knowing about Chaitanya’s family and his father Guntur-range Inspector General of Police Jonnalagadda Prabhakar, Naga Babu has given his consent. IG J Prabhakar also shares good rapport with Chiranjeevi. This has also come in advantage for the love birds Niharika and Chaitanya. With the consent of the elders of both the families, the couple got engaged on Aug 13th in Hyderabad and got married today in a destination wedding at Rajasthan. That’s the unknown love story of Niharika and Chaitanya that got revealed by Naga Babu.