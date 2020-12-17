Niharika Konidela Birthday Special: From Chiranjeevi to Allu Arjun - know more about her extended family

My father has been extremely supportive throughout my life and it’s this freedom which has made me all the more responsible for my actions. In fact, when I wanted to make my debut in TV, he gave me the freedom to choose what I wanted to do and only everything was confirmed did I inform about my decision to my extended family.”Said Niharika Konidela
Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. She is the niece of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Her brother Varun Tej and cousins Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish are also actors in Tollywood.
