Netflix shelves 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning' worth Rs 150 crore

A web series announced by Netflix as the prequel of India’s highest-grossing films franchise 'Baahubali', has reportedly been shelved.

Tentatively titled as 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning', the series was meant to comprise of nine episodes based on Anand Neelakantan’s book ‘The Rise of Sivagami’, which narrated the story of Mahishmati’s queen and how the city-state evolved into an empire.

According to a synopsis provided by the streaming giant, "Power, politics and intrigue find themselves juxtaposed against the rise of Mahishmati - from being a city-state to an empire."

'Toofan' actress Mrunal Thakur was roped in to essay the role of Sivagami in the series with Deva Katta as the director, while Rahul Bose was to play Skandadasa. The series had also cast Atul Kulkarni, Vaquar Shaikh, Jameel Khan, Siddharth Arora and Anup Soni.

In films, ‘Baahubali: the Beginning’ and ‘Baahubali: the Conclusion’, actress Ramya Krishna played Sivagami.

As per latest reports, 'Baahubali: Before the Beginning', which was announced by the streaming giant in 2019, has been shelved.

The news comes after after producers decided to revamp Deva Katta’s version with a new cast. He was replaced by Kunal Deshmukh and Ribhu Dasgupta.

Meanwhile, Mrunal was replaced by actress Wamiqa Gabbi.

Wamiqa made her Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali’s 'Jab We Met' with a small role. Her latest outing was the web series 'Grahan'.

Although the prep for this new round had commenced in July 2021, things came to a halt by the end of last year. The on ground work didn’t go in sync with the vision Netflix had for the series. After several discussions the producers decided to shelve the project with a bed debt of Rs 150 crore.

The two ‘Baahubali’ movies were shot back-to-back for an estimated budget of USD 40 million, making them the most expensive Indian productions ever. In addition to the original Telugu language version, the films were also released in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:34 AM IST