Netflix announces Telugu anthology 'Pitta Kathalu' based on four distinctly bold women

Reddy, known for directing features like "Ala Modalaindi" and "Jabardasth", said working on "Pitta Kathalu" was a "rewarding experience".

"Working with gifted directors who seek to travel on newer paths of storytelling has helped us bring forth authentic human stories and a differentiated take on relationships. We hope these stories will have a universal impact with the massive reach that Netflix provides," she added.

Ashwin, one of the most accomplished Telugu filmmakers, said he wanted to push boundaries with the movie.

"I hope 'Pitta Kathalu', the four different stories of this anthology, the four unique worlds the directors have created will connect with people, not just in the Telugu speaking states but across the world," he said.