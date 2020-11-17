Nayanthara birthday special: How the South Indian actress reclaimed her power after break up with Prabhu Deva

Diana Mariam Kurian, professionally known as Nayanthara is a renowned superstar of South Indian Cinema known for her scintillating performance in movies like 'Bigil', 'Viswasam', 'Syee Raa Narsimha Reddy' and 'Aramm'.
The actress, who's happily married to 'Naanum Rowdydhaan' director Vignesh Shivan, was once in a serious relationship with actor and choreographer Prabhu Deva.
On her 36th birthday, let's look at how Nayanthara reclaimed her power after her ugly break up:
Dance sensation, actor and director Prabhu Deva, who's bagged a National Award for Best Choreography and a Padma Shri for his dancing talent, had raked a controversy after his relationship with Nayanthara made headlines.
Prabhu was previously married to Ramlatha and the couple had three kids. However, their eldest son died of cancer in 2008.
After Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara's affair made healdines, in 2010, Deva's wife had filed a petition against the actress and demanded her arrest.
"I was not able to believe that it was my hubby Prabhu Deva who had fallen for actress Nayanthara and it wasn’t any black magic. Prabhu Deva is a sincere husband, who has taken care of us for the past fifteen years. Recently Prabhu purchased a house for us. Now everything has been changed. His present behaviour is a big shock to me. Our family laws never allows a married person to tie the knot other woman," Ramlatha was quoted as saying by Filmibeat.
Prabhu's ex-wife had called Nayantra a 'foul lady' and had even threatened to physically assault her.
She'd said, "The lady who steals the husband of others also needs to be punished. If I see Nayanthara somewhere, then I will kick her, she said. Nayanthara is essentially the most appropriate instance of a foul lady."
After Nayanthara was dragged to the court by Ramlatha, things turned ugly as several women organisations came out in support of the latter and burnt the actress' effigies.
In July 2010, Prabhu Deva officially divorced his wife Ramlatha and reportedly started living with Nayanthra in Mumbai. While, fans were waiting for the duo to tie the knot, they left everyone stunned after calling it quits in 2010.
Talking about her break up, in an interview with Times of India, Nayanthra was quoted as saying, "That's too personal to get into a break-up for anyone is the most difficult phase in their life. When you have to go away from someone you love or vice-versa, whatever the reason, it really shatters your life. But how you deal with it is important. I can't get into how I dealt with it but I have to if I want to move on and live my life."
The actress, who'd inked Prabhu's name on her wrist, has modified it to 'Positivity'.
