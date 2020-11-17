Nayanthara birthday special: How the South Indian actress reclaimed her power after break up with Prabhu Deva

Prabhu's ex-wife had called Nayantra a 'foul lady' and had even threatened to physically assault her.

She'd said, "The lady who steals the husband of others also needs to be punished. If I see Nayanthara somewhere, then I will kick her, she said. Nayanthara is essentially the most appropriate instance of a foul lady."

After Nayanthara was dragged to the court by Ramlatha, things turned ugly as several women organisations came out in support of the latter and burnt the actress' effigies.

In July 2010, Prabhu Deva officially divorced his wife Ramlatha and reportedly started living with Nayanthra in Mumbai. While, fans were waiting for the duo to tie the knot, they left everyone stunned after calling it quits in 2010.

Talking about her break up, in an interview with Times of India, Nayanthra was quoted as saying, "That's too personal to get into a break-up for anyone is the most difficult phase in their life. When you have to go away from someone you love or vice-versa, whatever the reason, it really shatters your life. But how you deal with it is important. I can't get into how I dealt with it but I have to if I want to move on and live my life."

The actress, who'd inked Prabhu's name on her wrist, has modified it to 'Positivity'.