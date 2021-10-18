e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 13,596 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours; lowest in 230 days
Advertisement

Regional Film News

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:05 PM IST

Nani and Sai Pallavi's 'Shyam Singha Roy' to release theatrically in December

"Shyam Singha Roy" is reportedly set in Kolkata and is based on the theme of reincarnation.
PTI
Advertisement

Telugu supernatural thriller "Shyam Singha Roy", starring Nani and Sai Pallavi, is slated to be released theatrically on December 24.

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and backed by Venkat Boyanapalli. "Shyam Singha Roy" is reportedly set in Kolkata and is based on the theme of reincarnation.

Nani, 37, took to Twitter and announced that the film will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

"This Christmas Shyam will arrive where he belongs. To the big screen and to your hearts. December 24th #ShyamSinghaRoy," the "Jersey" star wrote on Monday.

The film also features Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian.

Pallavi, star of films like "Premam", "Fidaa" and her latest Telugu romantic drama "Love Story", also tweeted the announcement.

"We'll see you this Christmas in the theatres," the 29-year-old actor wrote.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

On Sai Pallavi's birthday, makers of 'Shyam Singha Roy' unveil first look of the actress

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal