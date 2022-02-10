Namrata Shirodkar shares 'marriage recipe' on 17th wedding anniversary with Mahesh Babu: 'Let it simmer for a lifetime'

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, celebrated their 17 wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Both Mahesh and Namrata shared heartfelt notes for each other on social media. Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu shared a photo featuring his wife and kids. Along with the picture, he wrote, "So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us... it’s all about love."

On the other hand, Namrata shared an adorable video featuring pictures from over the years of their marriage.

The 'Vaastav' actress also shared her ‘recipe’ for a successful marriage. "My little marriage recipe: Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime.. Tastes better each time. Happy 17 MB @urstrulymahesh! 🤗🤗 Love you with all my being."

Namrata won Miss India in 1993 and made her Bollywood debut with 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai' opposite Salman Khan in 1998. Mahesh, on the other hand, started off his career as a child artist and turned hero with 'Raja Kumarudu' in 1999.

The two met each other for the first time in 2000 at the muhurat of their film 'Vamsi'. They spent some quality time on the sets of 'Vamsi' and by the end of the film's shooting, it is said that they had begun dating each other.

Their affair was completely off from the media glare as they wanted to keep it all personal. Not many know but Namrata is four years elder than Mahesh but the two did not let the age gap come between them.

After being in a relationship for four years, the couple decided to take the next big step. On 10 February, 2005, the couple tied the knot in Mumbai.

One year into the marital bliss, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2006 and named him Gautham Krishna.

However, the couple's married life hit rock bottom three years later in 2006. In 2007, Namrata gave birth to a baby girl whom they named Sitara.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 01:03 PM IST