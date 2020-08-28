Nagarjuna's 61st birthday special: These Bollywood blockbusters prove he's a pan-India star

The popular Indian film actor and producer made his acting debut at a very young age. He featured in the Telugu movie Sudigundalu in the year 1967, alongside his father, Telugu star Nageswara Rao Akkineni. After completing his studies in Eastern Michigan, he made his debut with 'Vikram' in 1986. However, it was the 1989 movie 'Geetanjanli', which helped him grab eyeballs nation-wide.

While his Telugu blockbusters are every bit entertaining, he has also featured in some Bollywood movies. Here are Nagarjuna's top Hindi films to watch on his 61st birthday:

Shiva

Nagarjuna made his Bollywood debut in the year 1990 with Shiva. The critically-acclaimed Telugu blockbuster was helmed by filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma. Nagarjuna gave RGV his directorial break with 'Shiva', which is even today considered a game changer in Telugu filmdom.

Khuda Gawah

In 1992, Nagarjuna starred in epic Bollywood romance drama alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Nagarjuna, Shilpa Shirodkar and Danny Denzongpa. The Mukul S Anand directorial had a lavish production values and was extensively shot in India, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan.

Criminal

Mahesh Bhatt’s blockbuster film 'Criminal' released in the year 1995. It also starred Ramya Krishnan and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles. It is one of the most popular bilingual action-thriller till date.

Angaaray

Starring Akshay Kumar and Nagarjuna in the lead roles, 'Angaaray' is considered as the most memorable Bollywood film of Nagarjuna’s career. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial action thriller film also starred Pooja Bhatt and Sonali Bendre.

Nagarjuna, who was last seen in JP Dutta’s multistarrer 'LOC Kargil' will mark his Bollywood comeback with Ayan Mukerji’s directorial 'Brahmastra'. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' is one of the most awaited 2020 releases. After several delays, the makers announced that the Ayan Mukerji directorial will hit the theaters on December 4, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the shoot of the sci-fi trilogy has come to a halt. 'Brahmastra' also features Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role and is the first part of Ayan's sci-fi trilogy. Shah Rukh Khan also has a special cameo in 'Braahmastra'. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, in December.