Nagarjuna's 60th birthday in Spain: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil head for an exotic getaway

After Manmadhudu 2 took over the box office, lead actor Nagarjuna took a much needed break. Earlier this week he was spotted at the Hyderabad international airport heading out with his family. However, the Telugu star has turned 60 today, and to ring in the celebration, he will be joined by his childhood friends as well.

According to Telugu Cinema, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni with Akhil Akkineni are throwing him a week long party for the milestone birthday at the Ibiza Island in Spain. The portal reported only Nagarjuna’s family and his childhood friends are invited to the party, as they wish to keep it a private affair.

Samantha has already shared pictures from Ibiza on her Instagram account with her fans. The picture taken by Chaitanya sees her donning a golden shimmery top with a pair of denim shorts. Take a look: