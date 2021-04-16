Naga Chandrika Bhat: Instilling hope and enthusiasm during tough times

It has been a challenging year for everyone. The pandemic has filled us all with dread and fullness. And to re instil a sense of hope and enthusiasm singer Naga Chandrika Bhat has made a unique attempt.

The ace songstress has brought to life the words of poet Seetharamaiah, titled 'Tere Kitikiya Bagila'. The bhavageethe has also been excellently captured on camera by Srinidhi M, while Vikas Vasishta has lent his music and Prithvish K has edited it.