Naga Chandrika Bhat: Instilling hope and enthusiasm during tough times

It has been a challenging year for everyone. The pandemic has filled us all with dread and fullness. And to re instil a sense of hope and enthusiasm singer Naga Chandrika Bhat has made a unique attempt.
The ace songstress has brought to life the words of poet Seetharamaiah, titled 'Tere Kitikiya Bagila'. The bhavageethe has also been excellently captured on camera by Srinidhi M, while Vikas Vasishta has lent his music and Prithvish K has edited it.
The students of Naga Chandrika’s music school called Gana Chandrika Cultural Foundation, have joined her in singing it.
A wonderful video of the same has been picturised which has been appreciated by all. And this includes Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya, who released the song recently.
The occasion of Yugadi was made all the more special because of the release of this special song. Naga Chandrika will be releasing more such inspirational songs in the future.
