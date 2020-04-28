Naga Chaitanya bakes chocolate cake from scratch on Samantha Akkineni's birthday

From her nuanced performance in ‘Super Deluxe’ to owning the screen with her charm in ‘Jaanu’, this pretty and incredibly talented Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni is acing it. While she began her career as a model, it was director Gautham Menon's Telugu film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ that had everyone take notice of her. From then on, there was no looking back. It was during the shoot that she met her husband Naga Chaitanya.
The actress who turned a year older today received a special surprise from her hubby. Naga Chaitanya donned the chef’s hat and baked a chocolate cake from scratch for his beloved wife. Samantha shared some adorable pictures and a video of the cake making process on her Instagram. “Family .... (no points for guessing what I am praying for )”, she captioned the post.
After dating each other for years, Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017 in Goa.
On work front, Samantha will make her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee's much-awaited web-series 'The Family Man 2'. "I am doing the series The Family Man, so I think that's my first step (towards the Hindi film industry). I enjoyed being a part of The Family Man a lot. I am very happy that season one got a lot of appreciation. I am enjoying working with the team of the show and I can't wait for a new set of audience to see my work," said Samantha at an event.
The release date of the Amazon Prime video series 'The Family Man 2', which went on floors in November, is yet to be announced.
On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the fantasy drama 'Oh! Baby', and 'Jaanu'. She also had a cameo in 'Manmadhudu 2'. Her upcoming films include 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' and 'NTR 30'.
