Naga Chaitanya bakes chocolate cake from scratch on Samantha Akkineni's birthday

After dating each other for years, Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017 in Goa.

On work front, Samantha will make her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee's much-awaited web-series 'The Family Man 2'. "I am doing the series The Family Man, so I think that's my first step (towards the Hindi film industry). I enjoyed being a part of The Family Man a lot. I am very happy that season one got a lot of appreciation. I am enjoying working with the team of the show and I can't wait for a new set of audience to see my work," said Samantha at an event.

The release date of the Amazon Prime video series 'The Family Man 2', which went on floors in November, is yet to be announced.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the fantasy drama 'Oh! Baby', and 'Jaanu'. She also had a cameo in 'Manmadhudu 2'. Her upcoming films include 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' and 'NTR 30'.