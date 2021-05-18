'My windows may fly off': Shruti Haasan shares her scary experience of Cyclone Tauktae

Gusty winds reaching the speed of 114 kmph and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae passed close to the coast while moving towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis

Several Bollywood celebrities urged their fans on social media to stay indoors and remain safe.

Actress Shruti Haasan, who currently resides in Mumbai shared her experience of the cyclone.

She said, “This storm is never-ending. My windows may fly off. It’s very scary. Thank god this didn’t happen last lockdown when I was alone.”

Haasan also shared visuals of her balcony.