'My windows may fly off': Shruti Haasan shares her scary experience of Cyclone Tauktae

Gusty winds reaching the speed of 114 kmph and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae passed close to the coast while moving towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis
Several Bollywood celebrities urged their fans on social media to stay indoors and remain safe.
Actress Shruti Haasan, who currently resides in Mumbai shared her experience of the cyclone.
She said, “This storm is never-ending. My windows may fly off. It’s very scary. Thank god this didn’t happen last lockdown when I was alone.”
Haasan also shared visuals of her balcony.
Shruti is currently under lockdown in the city with her beau Santanu Hazarika.
For those unversed, Santanu Hazarika and Shruti made their relationship Instagram official by sharing loved up pictures on the actress' birthday - January 28.
Meanwhile on work front, in the southern film industry, Shruti has worked in hits like "Gabbar Singh", "Yevadu" and "Puli" among many others.
She was recently seen in the Pawan Kalyan-starrer "Vakeel Saab". She has started shooting for "Salaar", which stars Prabhas, and "Laabam" with Vijay Sethupati.
