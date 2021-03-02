My dream is to create my own signature look: Shwetha Sudhi

Having pursued a lucrative job in a private firm, Shwetha Sudhi gave it up to pursue her dream of becoming a make-up artiste.

With a backing of a professional make-up course, Shwetha is today one of the most sought after make-up artiste in the industry.

“While everyone in my course followed other professions after a point, I decided to wait and not let go of my dream. Initially it was tough to find work, but gradually I began getting offers to work and now I work 300 days a year,” smiles Shwetha.

She works with some leading names in the Kannada industry ans also television world. “But it’s not just movie folks. I’d like to work with anyone and everyone who likes to purr on make-up. And my ultimate goal is to create a signature look of my own,” says Shwetha.

With big drama in her eyes, this talented girl is slowly but surely on her path to fame.