Mrunal Thakur to play Sita in Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming Telugu film; first look unveiled

Actor Mrunal Thakur on Sunday announced she is set to make her debut in Telugu cinema opposite South superstar Dulquer Salmaan.

Produced by Swapna Cinema, the film is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It will be presented by Vyjayanthi Films.

The actor, who turned 29 on Sunday, took to Instagram to share the first look of her character Sita from the yet-untitled film.

"Here's a gift from me to you on my special day! Thank you @swapnacinema for this! Here to conquer your hearts with the lovely @dqsalmaan," Thakur wrote.