Mohanlal-starrer 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea' to release in May

Superstar Mohanlal's upcoming film "Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea", helmed by long-time collaborator filmmaker Priyadarshan, is scheduled to have a worldwide theatrical release on May 13.

The Malayalam language historical war film is set in the 16th century and chronicles the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a Malayali naval chieftain.

The 60-year-old actor, who plays the titular role in the film, took to Twitter to announce the release date of the movie.

"#MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea releasing Worldwide on May 13, 2021," Mohanlal tweeted.