Mohanlal sends fans into frenzy as he announces 'Drishyam 2' on 60th birthday

Meanwhile, the star is locked up at his Chennai residence and is busy on his mobile connecting with his close friends who have been with him since his glittering screen career began way back in 1978, when he did his first film 'Thiranottam' .

Mohanlal's film, directed by Priyadarshan, "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham" is currently held up on account of the lockdown.

In 2009, he was inducted into the Territorial Army as a (Hon) Lt.Colonel.

One of the first films that he is scheduled to do after the lockdown ends is produced by his closest aide, Antony Perumbavoor, and is a sequel 'Drishyam -2', the first one released in 2013 turned out to be one of the all time biggest grossers.

And now all eyes are on his debut directorial venture "Barroz', which is a 3 D film and is expected to go on the floors next year. Portugal has been shortlisted as the location for the shooting.

